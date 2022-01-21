SMART Global (SGH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

SMART Global (NASDAQ: SGH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2022 – SMART Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

1/6/2022 – SMART Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

1/5/2022 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00.

1/3/2022 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from $70.00 to $90.00.

1/3/2022 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $90.00.

12/27/2021 – SMART Global had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – SMART Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Shares of SGH stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SMART Global shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,890 shares of company stock worth $3,853,932. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SMART Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 661.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

