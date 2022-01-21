SmartMesh Reaches Market Cap of $2.44 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $78,019.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

