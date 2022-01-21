Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.13.

Smartsheet stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,739,966. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.