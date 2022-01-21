SnowGem Price Hits $0.0441 on Top Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.