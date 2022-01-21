Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,975,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

