Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.22. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

