Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.73

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.56. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 85,299 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $338.50 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -381.82%.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.