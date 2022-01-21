Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.45

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 1006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 172.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at $113,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.