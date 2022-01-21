SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 562,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,152,962 shares.The stock last traded at $171.71 and had previously closed at $169.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

