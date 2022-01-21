SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is NorthRock Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $58,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

