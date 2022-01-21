SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,683,774 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 12.34% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $216,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

