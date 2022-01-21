Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $164.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $118.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,976. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

