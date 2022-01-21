SpringWorks Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,625% compared to the average daily volume of 174 put options.

SWTX stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,719. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $96.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

