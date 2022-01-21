Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

CEF opened at $18.11 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

