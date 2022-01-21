SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPXC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

SPX stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. SPX has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SPX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in SPX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SPX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

