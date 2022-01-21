STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.77

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.77 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 3114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.03 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,529,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,877,000 after buying an additional 65,849 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

