Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

Shares of ETR STM opened at €66.65 ($75.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

