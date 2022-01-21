State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 11,740 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MVIS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 201.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroVision alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.