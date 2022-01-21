State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 480 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the period.

ARCH stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 0.95. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

