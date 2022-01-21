State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 630 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLNK. State Street Corp raised its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $930.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 3.51. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.