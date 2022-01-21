State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,413 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 55.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AZEK by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 16.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 19.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

