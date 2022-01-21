State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 14,412 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 61.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

GTES opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTES. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

