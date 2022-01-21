State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in XPEL were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of XPEL opened at $60.73 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $1,331,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,934,480. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

