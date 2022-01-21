State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 124,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after purchasing an additional 94,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

