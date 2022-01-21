Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MITO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $47.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.78.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

