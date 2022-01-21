Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,602,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.50 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $263.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

