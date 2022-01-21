Stephen G. Berman Sells 12,446 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $112,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.65. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth about $2,509,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

