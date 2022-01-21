StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

STEP traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 7,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 24,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $1,110,560.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,117,195 shares of company stock valued at $108,349,334. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 820.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

