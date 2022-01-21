stETH (Lido) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.88 or 0.07279543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.06 or 0.99954507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

