Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JOANN by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in JOANN by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in JOANN by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JOANN by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $9.32 on Friday. JOANN has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $383.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. JOANN’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

