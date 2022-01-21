Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) & Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Head to Head Review

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) and Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Straumann has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Item 9 Labs has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Straumann and Item 9 Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Straumann $1.52 billion 18.57 $97.36 million N/A N/A Item 9 Labs $21.94 million 3.93 -$10.91 million ($0.14) -6.57

Straumann has higher revenue and earnings than Item 9 Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Straumann and Item 9 Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Straumann N/A N/A N/A Item 9 Labs -49.72% -11.69% -9.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Straumann shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Item 9 Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Straumann and Item 9 Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Straumann 0 0 0 0 N/A Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Item 9 Labs has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Item 9 Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than Straumann.

Summary

Straumann beats Item 9 Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations. The Sales Europe segment comprises of the Group’s premium and Instradent distribution business. The Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA segment consists of premium and Instradent distribution businesses in Russia, as well as the premium business with European, African, and Middle Eastern distributors. The Sales NAM segment includes ClearCorrect’s clear-aligner business and its associated development and production activities. The Sales APAC involves in the distribution business of Anthogyr implants and prosthetic components in China and the Equinox implants in India. The Sales LATAM segment includes distribution and Instradent businesses in Middle and South America, and Latin America. The Operations segment manufactures plants, implants, and biomaterials. The company was founded by Reinhard Straumann in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

