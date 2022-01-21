Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €14.00 ($15.91) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

SZU has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.16) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.89) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.38 ($16.34).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €12.65 ($14.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.38. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 1-year high of €14.62 ($16.61). The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -31.03.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

