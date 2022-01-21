Sun Life Financial Inc. Acquires 352 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.47. 1,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.84 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.64.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.