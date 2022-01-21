Sun Life Financial Inc. Purchases 974 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $255.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.