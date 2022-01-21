Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$42.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$42.00 price objective by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at C$35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.63.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.