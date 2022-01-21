Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$42.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$42.00 price objective by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.
SU stock opened at C$35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.63.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.