Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.88.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Sunoco has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.