Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $398.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.20 million. Sunrun posted sales of $320.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.15.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

