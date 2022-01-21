Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

SUUIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

SUUIF opened at $10.17 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

