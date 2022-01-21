Susannah Nicklin Buys 698 Shares of The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Stock

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) insider Susannah Nicklin bought 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £1,989.30 ($2,714.29).
LON:NAIT opened at GBX 280.80 ($3.83) on Friday. The North American Income Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.40 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($4.01). The company has a market cap of £395.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.
About The North American Income Trust
