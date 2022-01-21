SVB Leerink Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $132.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.15.
EW stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
