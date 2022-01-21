SVB Leerink Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $132.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.15.

EW stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

