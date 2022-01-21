Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target Cut to SEK 111 by Analysts at Barclays

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SVNLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

