Swapcoinz Price Hits $0.31 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00064259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.96 or 0.07215807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,327.03 or 0.99951077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00063318 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

