Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Quiet Period Will End on January 24th

Swiftmerge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IVCPU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Swiftmerge Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Swiftmerge Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Swiftmerge Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

