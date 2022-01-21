Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives $657.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $657.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SZLMY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.