Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $657.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

