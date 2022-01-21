Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,900 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 910,801 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $11,663,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 775,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 734,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.