Swiss National Bank Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amyris were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amyris by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after purchasing an additional 856,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amyris by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.51. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

