Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after buying an additional 107,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,567,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after buying an additional 184,044 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

