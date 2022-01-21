Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

