Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,665.0 days.

Shares of SWPRF stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. Swiss Prime Site has a one year low of $92.83 and a one year high of $108.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Swiss Prime Site in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

